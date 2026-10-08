Milwaukee Weather: Record heat possible Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

October is apparently taking a little vacation, with temperatures heading toward summertime territory this weekend! Thursday looks pleasant and dry with highs near 70 before a warm front brings a chance of a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm Friday. Saturday is the real headliner, with gusty south winds pushing temperatures into the lower 80s, putting record highs within reach. Sunday stays unusually warm, although clouds and a lake breeze may take a little off the top. Another round of showers arrives Monday and then a cold front finally reminds us what month it is, bringing temperatures back to more seasonable levels by the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 70°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.

Low: 46°

Wind: W 3-5

Friday: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers. Isolated thunderstorms possible.

High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 82°

Wind: SSW 10-15

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 76° / 72° LAKE

Wind: S/SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon with a better chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms at night.

AM Low: 52° High: 76°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Much cooler.

AM Low: 55° High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-20

6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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