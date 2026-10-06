Milwaukee Weather: More sun and warmth on the way

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs

Sunny skies continue in the forecast over the next few days. Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping through the 60s and settling in the 50s overnight.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. A few clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

80s are possible this weekend in a rare brief October warm up. We drop back into the 60s on Monday.

A tropical system is forecast to impact the Gulf coast late this week into the weekend. This could bring some clouds our way on Sunday, but the bulk of the system is forecast to stay to our southeast.

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 58°

Wind: WSW 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 50° High: 67°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 69°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm.

AM Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 56° High: 67°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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