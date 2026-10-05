Milwaukee Weather: Windy and Warmer Tuesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs
MILWAUKEE - Clear skies overnight with temperatures settling into the 40s overnight.
Partly sunny, windy and warmer on Tuesday with a high around 70.
Warm again on Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.
Dry through the weekend. Highs in the 60s on Thursday and 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Overnight: Clear skies.
Low: 49°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warmer.
High: 70°
Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 56° High: 73°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 49° High: 68°
Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 48° High: 73°
Wind: SSW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 54° High: 75°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 73°
Wind: SSW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.