Milwaukee Weather: Windy and Warmer Tuesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs

Clear skies overnight with temperatures settling into the 40s overnight.

Partly sunny, windy and warmer on Tuesday with a high around 70.

Warm again on Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Dry through the weekend. Highs in the 60s on Thursday and 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight: Clear skies.

Low: 49°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warmer.

High: 70°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 56° High: 73°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 49° High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 48° High: 73°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 54° High: 75°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 73°

Wind: SSW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media