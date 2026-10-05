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Milwaukee Weather: Windy and Warmer Tuesday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Updated October 5, 2026 8:46 PM CDT Published October 5, 2026 4:38 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs

MILWAUKEE - Clear skies overnight with temperatures settling into the 40s overnight.
Partly sunny, windy and warmer on Tuesday with a high around 70.
Warm again on Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.
Dry through the weekend. Highs in the 60s on Thursday and 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight:  Clear skies.
Low:      49°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, windy and warmer.
High:     70°
Wind:     SW 15-25

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   56°                   High:  73°
Wind:     WNW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   49°                   High:  68°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  73°
Wind:     SSW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low:   54°                   High:  75°
Wind:     S 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   58°                   High:  73°
Wind:     SSW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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