Milwaukee Weather: Feeling like fall, sunny and mid 60s on Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated Saturday morning fog and cool in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunny to mostly sunny Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

A slight chance for a few rain drops/shower late Saturday night. Most likely staying dry with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s as a warm front moves through.

Evening temps can reach the upper 30s Sunday night and Monday night where patchy frost is possible. A sunny and dry next week with highs in the 60s to near 70s by Wednesday.

Today: Sunny. Late overnight sprinkles.

High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower.

Low: 52°

Wind: SW 5

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few early morning showers are possible.

High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and breezy.

AM Low: 44° High: 66°

Wind: SSW 10-20

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 70°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 67°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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