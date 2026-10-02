Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, frost possible tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Friday brings a definite taste of October with breezy north-west winds, highs in the low 60s and plenty of sunshine developing by afternoon. Clear skies and lighter winds tonight could allow temperatures to dip into the upper 30s, with patchy frost possible well inland. Saturday turns breezier with increasing clouds, but most of southern Wisconsin should stay dry even as a cold front passes Saturday night. Sunday and Monday will be cool some additional frost potential overnight. Temperatures rebound toward 70 by the middle of next week, while only occasional shower chances show up in an otherwise fairly quiet pattern.

Today: A few early morning clouds then mostly sunny.

High: 62°

Wind: NNE 10-20

Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy frost possible well inland and in low-lying areas.

Low: 42°

Wind: CALM

Saturday: Sunny.

High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few early morning showers are possible closer to Sheboygan.

AM Low: 48° High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 60°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 64°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: WSW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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