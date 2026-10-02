Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, frost possible tonight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Friday brings a definite taste of October with breezy north-west winds, highs in the low 60s and plenty of sunshine developing by afternoon. Clear skies and lighter winds tonight could allow temperatures to dip into the upper 30s, with patchy frost possible well inland. Saturday turns breezier with increasing clouds, but most of southern Wisconsin should stay dry even as a cold front passes Saturday night. Sunday and Monday will be cool some additional frost potential overnight. Temperatures rebound toward 70 by the middle of next week, while only occasional shower chances show up in an otherwise fairly quiet pattern.
Today: A few early morning clouds then mostly sunny.
High: 62°
Wind: NNE 10-20
Tonight: Clear and cool. Patchy frost possible well inland and in low-lying areas.
Low: 42°
Wind: CALM
Saturday: Sunny.
High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few early morning showers are possible closer to Sheboygan.
AM Low: 48° High: 68°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 60°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 64°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: WSW 5-15
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.