Milwaukee Weather: Rain and minor flooding
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A soaking rain is moving into southern Wisconsin, with the heaviest stretch expected through Thursday morning. Most areas are looking at 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher totals possible. That much rain in a relatively short window could produce minor flooding, along with isolated flash flooding where the rainfall rates are highest. Rain gradually exits Thursday afternoon and evening, opening the door to a cooler and much drier Friday with even a chance for some patchy frost inland early Saturday. After that chilly start, the weekend looks pretty cooperative, with dry weather and temperatures warming through the 60s.
Today: Rain, heavy at times. Localized minor flooding possible. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
High: 68°
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
Tonight: Clearing.
Low: 48°
Wind: NW 3-7
Friday: Early AM clouds then mostly sunny.
High: 62°
Wind: NNW 5-15
Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 64°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 68°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 60°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 62°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.