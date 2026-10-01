Milwaukee Weather: Rain and minor flooding

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A soaking rain is moving into southern Wisconsin, with the heaviest stretch expected through Thursday morning. Most areas are looking at 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher totals possible. That much rain in a relatively short window could produce minor flooding, along with isolated flash flooding where the rainfall rates are highest. Rain gradually exits Thursday afternoon and evening, opening the door to a cooler and much drier Friday with even a chance for some patchy frost inland early Saturday. After that chilly start, the weekend looks pretty cooperative, with dry weather and temperatures warming through the 60s.

Today: Rain, heavy at times. Localized minor flooding possible. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 68°

Wind: SW-NW 5-10

Tonight: Clearing.

Low: 48°

Wind: NW 3-7

Friday: Early AM clouds then mostly sunny.

High: 62°

Wind: NNW 5-15

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 64°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 68°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 60°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 62°

Wind: S 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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