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Milwaukee Weather: Rain and minor flooding

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published October 1, 2026 5:07 AM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 5:07 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A soaking rain is moving into southern Wisconsin, with the heaviest stretch expected through Thursday morning. Most areas are looking at 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher totals possible. That much rain in a relatively short window could produce minor flooding, along with isolated flash flooding where the rainfall rates are highest. Rain gradually exits Thursday afternoon and evening, opening the door to a cooler and much drier Friday with even a chance for some patchy frost inland early Saturday. After that chilly start, the weekend looks pretty cooperative, with dry weather and temperatures warming through the 60s.

Today:    Rain, heavy at times. Localized minor flooding possible. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
High:     68°
Wind:     SW-NW 5-10

Tonight:  Clearing.
Low:      48°
Wind:     NW 3-7

Friday:   Early AM clouds then mostly sunny.
High:     62°
Wind:     NNW 5-15

Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  64°
Wind:     SSE 5-10

Sunday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   46°                   High:  68°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Monday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  60°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tuesday:  Sunny.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  62°
Wind:     S 5-10 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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