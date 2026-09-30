Milwaukee Weather: Rain today, heavier rain tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Rain will be the main weather story through Thursday, but it won't be raining nonstop. The first round continues Wednesday morning before then a bit of a break Wednesday afternoon, then the rain machine fires up again Wednesday night. Thursday looks wetter, with periods of moderate to heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms before a cold front finally sweeps everything out Thursday night. The heaviest totals should favor areas along and south of I-94, especially near the Illinois border where localized totals could approach 3-4 inches. Then we flip the switch Friday with cooler, drier weather taking over through much of the weekend.

Today: Morning rain then a brief break in the afternoon with more rain this evening and overnight.

High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Rain.

Low: 62°

Wind: SW 3-7

Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: AM clouds then clearing with ample PM sunshine.

AM Low: 48° High: 64°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 66°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 60°

Wind: N 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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