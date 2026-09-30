Milwaukee Weather: Rain today, heavier rain tonight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Rain will be the main weather story through Thursday, but it won't be raining nonstop. The first round continues Wednesday morning before then a bit of a break Wednesday afternoon, then the rain machine fires up again Wednesday night. Thursday looks wetter, with periods of moderate to heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms before a cold front finally sweeps everything out Thursday night. The heaviest totals should favor areas along and south of I-94, especially near the Illinois border where localized totals could approach 3-4 inches. Then we flip the switch Friday with cooler, drier weather taking over through much of the weekend.
Today: Morning rain then a brief break in the afternoon with more rain this evening and overnight.
High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-15
Tonight: Rain.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 3-7
Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
High: 68°
Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: AM clouds then clearing with ample PM sunshine.
AM Low: 48° High: 64°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 50° High: 66°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 60°
Wind: N 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.