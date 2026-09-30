Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Rain today, heavier rain tonight

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published September 30, 2026 5:42 AM CDT
Published September 30, 2026 5:42 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Rain will be the main weather story through Thursday, but it won't be raining nonstop. The first round continues Wednesday morning before then a bit of a break Wednesday afternoon, then the rain machine fires up again Wednesday night. Thursday looks wetter, with periods of moderate to heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms before a cold front finally sweeps everything out Thursday night. The heaviest totals should favor areas along and south of I-94, especially near the Illinois border where localized totals could approach 3-4 inches. Then we flip the switch Friday with cooler, drier weather taking over through much of the weekend.

Today:    Morning rain then a brief break in the afternoon with more rain this evening and overnight.
High:     68°
Wind:     SE 5-15

Tonight:  Rain.
Low:      62°
Wind:     SW 3-7

Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
High:     68°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Friday:   AM clouds then clearing with ample PM sunshine.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  64°
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   44°                   High:  64°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   50°                   High:  66°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Monday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   44°                   High:  60°
Wind:     N 5-10 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee