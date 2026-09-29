Milwaukee Weather: Dry Tuesday with increasing clouds; warmer!
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning. Partly sunny skies early with increasing clouds during the day. Highs in the low 70s.
Warmer and muggy conditions return through Thursday with the next system moving in.
Rain starts Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday and Thursday. Embedded thunder is possible, but no severe storms expected. Rain can range 1-2".
Drying out Friday into the weekend. Very fall-like with partly sunny skies, lows in the 40s this weekend and highs in the low-to-mid 60s.
Today: Increasing clouds and warmer. Chance of rain at night.
High: 73°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain.
Low: 62°
Wind: S 5
Wednesday:Rain likely. Breezy. Muggy.
High: 68°
Wind: S 5-15
Thursday: Rain likely. Breezy. Muggy.
AM Low: 61° High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny. Cooler and less muggy.
AM Low: 52° High: 63°
Wind: N 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler. Slight chance of rain at night.
AM Low: 48° High: 63°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 65°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
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