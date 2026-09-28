Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then mostly sunny
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - After some patchy morning fog, Monday should turn into a pretty nice early-fall day with light winds, decreasing clouds and highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday stays mild and breezier, but the next round of rain continues to slow down and may not arrive until after midnight Tuesday night. Wednesday into Thursday is the messy part of the forecast, with a slow-moving front potentially stalling across Wisconsin and keeping periods of rain around longer than previously expected. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but limited instability means severe storms are not expected. Cooler, quieter weather takes over Friday and Saturday.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 72°
Wind: N-NE 3-5
Tonight: Fog possible.
Low: 49°
Wind: Var Calm
Tuesday: 70 LAKE. Partly sunny.
High: 74°
Wind: S/SE 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 59° High: 72°
Wind: SSW 5-10
Thursday: Chance of showers.
AM Low: 62° High: 70°
Wind: NW 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 49° High: 64°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 47° High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.