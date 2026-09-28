Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then mostly sunny

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

After some patchy morning fog, Monday should turn into a pretty nice early-fall day with light winds, decreasing clouds and highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday stays mild and breezier, but the next round of rain continues to slow down and may not arrive until after midnight Tuesday night. Wednesday into Thursday is the messy part of the forecast, with a slow-moving front potentially stalling across Wisconsin and keeping periods of rain around longer than previously expected. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but limited instability means severe storms are not expected. Cooler, quieter weather takes over Friday and Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 72°

Wind: N-NE 3-5

Tonight: Fog possible.

Low: 49°

Wind: Var Calm

Tuesday: 70 LAKE. Partly sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: S/SE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 59° High: 72°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Thursday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 62° High: 70°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 49° High: 64°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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