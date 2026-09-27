Milwaukee Weather: Foggy morning, partly sunny afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Localized areas of dense fog Sunday morning. Partly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s with a light northeast winds.

High pressure keeps southeast Wisconsin dry over the next few days with lower dew points.

Partly sunny skies on Monday with highs near 70F. Warmer temperatures stick around through Wednesday in the low 70s due to an approaching system.

Chances of rain pick up late Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 69°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated fog.

Low: 50°

Wind: VAR

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 70°

Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain at night.

AM Low: 59° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain.

AM Low: 62° High: 70°

Wind: S 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain.

AM Low: 54° High: 69°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 51° High: 64°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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