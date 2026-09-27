Milwaukee Weather: Foggy morning, partly sunny afternoon
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Localized areas of dense fog Sunday morning. Partly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s with a light northeast winds.
High pressure keeps southeast Wisconsin dry over the next few days with lower dew points.
Partly sunny skies on Monday with highs near 70F. Warmer temperatures stick around through Wednesday in the low 70s due to an approaching system.
Chances of rain pick up late Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday.
Today: Partly sunny.
High: 69°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated fog.
Low: 50°
Wind: VAR
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 70°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain at night.
AM Low: 59° High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain.
AM Low: 62° High: 70°
Wind: S 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain.
AM Low: 54° High: 69°
Wind: NW 5-15
Friday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 51° High: 64°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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