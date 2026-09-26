Milwaukee Weather: Dry weekend, rain returns Tuesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Sunday kicks off another quiet and seasonable stretch with high pressure keeping most of southern Wisconsin dry. A stray shower possible early Sunday, west of Madison, but for most of us the weekend finishes dry. Monday stays pleasant with highs around 70 before southerly winds begin pulling moisture back into the region Tuesday. Rain should spread from west to east Tuesday and become more widespread Tuesday night, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. After Wednesday morning, confidence drops considerably, with an active pattern nearby but plenty of uncertainty over exactly where the rain and storms will set up.

Today: Mostly sunny early then a few more clouds.

High: 68°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Patchy fog possible.

Low: 48°

Wind: Var Calm

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 72°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny early then more clouds. Rain showers likely late day.

AM Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday: Morning showers likely with a chance of showers into the afternoon.

AM Low: 58° High: 70°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 58° High: 72°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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