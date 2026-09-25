Milwaukee Weather: Friday morning showers then a dry weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We have a pretty easygoing stretch of September weather ahead, with high pressure keeping us cool, quiet and predominantly dry through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday should stay in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday stays dry and turns a little warmer with highs around 72 degrees. The pattern begins to change Tuesday as southerly winds pull more moisture into Wisconsin and rain chances increase from west to east, with rain looking likely Tuesday night. Beyond that, confidence drops quite a bit, but Wednesday and Thursday could remain unsettled with additional showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Today: Slight chance of early morning showers then partly cloudy.

High: 68° / 64° LAKE

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 52°

Wind: NE 3-5

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68° / 64° LAKE

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 70° / 66° LAKE

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 72°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with afternoon and evening showers likely.

AM Low: 56° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday: Morning showers likely with a chance of showers into the afternoon.

AM Low: 58° High: 70°

Wind: S 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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