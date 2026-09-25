Milwaukee Weather: Friday morning showers then a dry weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We have a pretty easygoing stretch of September weather ahead, with high pressure keeping us cool, quiet and predominantly dry through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday should stay in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday stays dry and turns a little warmer with highs around 72 degrees. The pattern begins to change Tuesday as southerly winds pull more moisture into Wisconsin and rain chances increase from west to east, with rain looking likely Tuesday night. Beyond that, confidence drops quite a bit, but Wednesday and Thursday could remain unsettled with additional showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.
Today: Slight chance of early morning showers then partly cloudy.
High: 68° / 64° LAKE
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 52°
Wind: NE 3-5
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 68° / 64° LAKE
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 70° / 66° LAKE
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 72°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with afternoon and evening showers likely.
AM Low: 56° High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday: Morning showers likely with a chance of showers into the afternoon.
AM Low: 58° High: 70°
Wind: S 5-15
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.