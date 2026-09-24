Milwaukee Weather: Calm and cool in the weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re settling into a pretty quiet stretch of early fall weather with cooler-than-normal temperatures sticking around through the weekend. There could be a few light showers Thursday night into early Friday, mainly south and west of Madison, but Friday should turn predominantly dry after that. Saturday and Sunday look like the pick of the stretch with plenty of dry time, light winds and temperatures running a little below average. Monday stays mainly quiet too, although a few showers could sneak into southwestern Wisconsin. The bigger change arrives Tuesday into Wednesday as a stronger storm system moves out of the Plains, bringing a much better chance for widespread rain.

Today: Mostly sunny. Increasingly cloudy late day and overnight.

High: 68° / 64° LAKE

Wind: ESE 5-10

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Slight chance of showers.

Low: 58°

Wind: SE 3-5

Friday: Few morning sprinkles then decreasing afternoon clouds.

High: 70° / 66° LAKE

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 72°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 74°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Early sun then more clouds. Showers becoming likely late day.

AM Low: 54° High: 72°

Wind: SE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media