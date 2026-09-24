Milwaukee Weather: Calm and cool in the weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We’re settling into a pretty quiet stretch of early fall weather with cooler-than-normal temperatures sticking around through the weekend. There could be a few light showers Thursday night into early Friday, mainly south and west of Madison, but Friday should turn predominantly dry after that. Saturday and Sunday look like the pick of the stretch with plenty of dry time, light winds and temperatures running a little below average. Monday stays mainly quiet too, although a few showers could sneak into southwestern Wisconsin. The bigger change arrives Tuesday into Wednesday as a stronger storm system moves out of the Plains, bringing a much better chance for widespread rain.
Today: Mostly sunny. Increasingly cloudy late day and overnight.
High: 68° / 64° LAKE
Wind: ESE 5-10
Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Slight chance of showers.
Low: 58°
Wind: SE 3-5
Friday: Few morning sprinkles then decreasing afternoon clouds.
High: 70° / 66° LAKE
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 50° High: 72°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 74°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Early sun then more clouds. Showers becoming likely late day.
AM Low: 54° High: 72°
Wind: SE 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.