Milwaukee Weather: More sunshine today with cool temps

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cooler morning with lows in the 40s inland to mid 50s near the lake.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Still breeze at times.

Temperatures begin to warm by the end of the week into the upper 60s. More seasonable temps return next week in the low 70s.

Next slight chance of rain could be on Saturday especially in the evening. A larger system arrives early next week.

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: ENE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 52°

Wind: ENE 5

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 67°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 55° High: 68°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for showers.

AM Low: 53° High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 54° High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 53° High: 71°

Wind: S 5-10



Web forecast here.

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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