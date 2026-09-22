Milwaukee Weather: First day of fall-mostly cloudy and cool

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Slight chance of morning drizzle with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning. Gradually decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s and windy.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night. Slightly cooler and less windy. Lows in the upper 40s north to low 50s south.

Feeling like fall the rest of the week with temperatures slightly warming back into the upper 60s by the weekend.

There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Today: Decreasing clouds. Windy.

High: 62°

Wind: NE 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler.

Low: 51°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

High: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 67°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Moslty cloudy.

AM Low: 53° High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Moslty cloudy. Slight chance of PM rain.

AM Low: 54° High: 67°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for AM rain.

AM Low: 55° High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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