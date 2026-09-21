Milwaukee Weather: Breezy, cool, and mostly cloudy Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cloudy to mostly cloudy Monday. Breezy with strong east winds gusting up to 25mph. Chance of drizzle with highs in the low 60s.

Strong easterly winds remain through Wednesday creating hazardous swim conditions in Lake Michigan over the next several days.

Fall officially begins on Tuesday and the weather will comply. Highs this week in the low to middle 60s with dry air (low dew points).

More sunshine will return Wednesday through the end of the week with dry weather holding.

Today: Cloudy and windy. Chance of drizzle.

High: 61°

Wind: E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy.

Low: 51°

Wind: E 5-15

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds. Breezy, cool, and dry.

High: 61°

Wind: E 10-20

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 50° High: 63°

Wind: E 5-15

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 50° High: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 65°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 66°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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