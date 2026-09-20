Milwaukee Weather: Rain, fog, and clouds on Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Areas of patchy to dense fog and mist will reduce visibility Sunday morning.

On and off showers persist, especially near the Wisconsin/Illinois border, on Sunday and will gradually move out by Sunday night.

Cloudy and windy conditions pick up once the rain moves out. Winds coming off of the lake can gust 20-30mph through Tuesday. This will create dangerous swim conditions in Lake Michigan.

Cooler, drier, and more comfortable weather arrives next week.

Today: Chance of showers and breezy.

High: 65°

Wind: NE 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy.

Low: 54°

Wind: E 15-25

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 63°

Wind: E 10-20

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds and breezy. Less humid.

AM Low: 52° High: 62°

Wind: NE 10-15

Wednesday:Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 50° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-15

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 51° High: 65°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 66°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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