Milwaukee Weather: Calm morning, heavy rain overnight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A dry start to our Friday but rain arrives late today and Saturday starts wet, with widespread storms capable of producing heavy rainfall and localized flooding, especially during the morning. Another round of showers and storms could develop later Saturday, but the flooding threat currently looks lower than with the overnight round. Sunday and Monday stay unsettled with occasional showers, although rainfall should generally be lighter and thunder looks limited. We begin drying out Tuesday as high pressure takes control, setting up a mainly dry stretch through Thursday. It will also feel noticeably cooler next week, with highs generally in the 60s and lows around 50.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms late day and overnight.

High: 68°

Wind: ENE 10-20

Tonight: Windy at times. Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 58°

Wind: SE 10-15

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and localized flooding possible.

High: 66°

Wind: ESE 10-20

Sunday: Chance of showers. Cool and breezy.

AM Low: 58° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-15

Monday: Chance of showers. Cool and breezy.

AM Low: 52° High: 62°

Wind: ENE 10-20

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 50° High: 62°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 68°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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