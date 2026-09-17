Milwaukee Weather: AM showers and thunderstorms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Thursday morning starts damp with scattered showers, but we'll dry things out during the later afternoon and we stay quiet into Thursday night. Friday is mainly dry to start, but showers and storms will begin increasing from west to east later in the day. The wettest stretch arrives Friday night into Saturday, when widespread storms could produce locally heavy rain and flooding. We'll keep a chance for additional storms Saturday afternoon and evening before lighter, more scattered rain chances linger Sunday into Monday. The pattern finally starts settling down Tuesday, with drier weather taking over by the middle of next week.

Today: 66 Lake. Showers likely. Drying up late day and overnight.

High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 60°

Wind: NNE 3-7

Friday: Dry early then more rain and a chance of thunderstorms late day and overnight.

High: 68°

Wind: E 5-15

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Periods of heavy rain and localized flooding possible.

AM Low: 60° High: 72°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Sunday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 58° High: 68°

Wind: NE 10-20

Monday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 54° High: 66°

Wind: E 10-20

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 52° High: 68°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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