Milwaukee Weather: Showers Wednesday, weekend storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We get a quieter stretch Wednesday, with only a stray sprinkle or two, but watch the lake with a high swim risk for Milwaukee and Racine County beaches. Scattered showers become more likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning before we dry things out again Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms spread back into southern Wisconsin and Friday into Saturday. There will be plenty of moisture available, so locally heavy rainfall and repeated downpours are something we'll be watching Friday night into Saturday.

More showers and a few storms possible Sunday through Tuesday, but don't read that as a nonstop washout since there should be dry windows mixed in.

Today: 68 LAKE. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

High: 72°

Wind: ENE 5-15

Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy.

Low: 62°

Wind: NNW 5-10

Thursday: 70 LAKE. A few early morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 74°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Friday: Chance of afternoon showers with rain becoming likely overnight.

AM Low: 58° High: 70°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 74°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 68°

Wind: ENE 5-15

Monday: Shower and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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