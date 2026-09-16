Milwaukee Weather: Showers Wednesday, weekend storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We get a quieter stretch Wednesday, with only a stray sprinkle or two, but watch the lake with a high swim risk for Milwaukee and Racine County beaches. Scattered showers become more likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning before we dry things out again Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms spread back into southern Wisconsin and Friday into Saturday. There will be plenty of moisture available, so locally heavy rainfall and repeated downpours are something we'll be watching Friday night into Saturday.
More showers and a few storms possible Sunday through Tuesday, but don't read that as a nonstop washout since there should be dry windows mixed in.
Today: 68 LAKE. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.
High: 72°
Wind: ENE 5-15
Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy.
Low: 62°
Wind: NNW 5-10
Thursday: 70 LAKE. A few early morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 74°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Friday: Chance of afternoon showers with rain becoming likely overnight.
AM Low: 58° High: 70°
Wind: E 5-10
Saturday: Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 74°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 68°
Wind: ENE 5-15
Monday: Shower and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 58° High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.