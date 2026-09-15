Milwaukee Weather: Rain and a chance of storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A wet Tuesday morning, with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rain, especially west of the Milwaukee metro. The rain gradually winds down Tuesday afternoon, setting us up for a mainly dry and quieter Wednesday. A few showers and storms could sneak back into the picture Wednesday night and Thursday. Our next more organized system arrives late Friday night into Saturday, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms to southern Wisconsin. Rain chances ease Sunday into Monday, with temperatures settling close to normal for mid-September.
Today: Rain and thunderstorms early then tapering to showers.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 60°
Wind: NW 3-7
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of late PM showers.
High: 72°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Thursday: Chance of early morning showers then partly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 72°
Wind: ESE 5-15
Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 70°
Wind: ENE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.