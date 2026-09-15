Milwaukee Weather: Rain and a chance of storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A wet Tuesday morning, with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rain, especially west of the Milwaukee metro. The rain gradually winds down Tuesday afternoon, setting us up for a mainly dry and quieter Wednesday. A few showers and storms could sneak back into the picture Wednesday night and Thursday. Our next more organized system arrives late Friday night into Saturday, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms to southern Wisconsin. Rain chances ease Sunday into Monday, with temperatures settling close to normal for mid-September.

Today: Rain and thunderstorms early then tapering to showers.

High: 78°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 60°

Wind: NW 3-7

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Chance of late PM showers.

High: 72°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Thursday: Chance of early morning showers then partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 72°

Wind: ESE 5-15

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 70°

Wind: ENE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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