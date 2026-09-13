Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Sunday, storms late Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Sunday stays on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 60s, along with a few light showers, especially closer to the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Monday starts quiet, but our weather gets much more active as moisture surges back into Wisconsin during the afternoon. Rain will become increasingly widespread with embedded thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy downpours, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Most guidance suggests a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain. The severe weather threat has backed off, but a few storms could still produce gusty winds before things briefly settle down Wednesday morning, with additional shower chances returning later Wednesday into Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.

High: 70°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 50°

Wind: NW 3-7

Monday: Increasingly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms overnight.

High: 72°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms early then chance of showers.

AM Low: 63° High: 78°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 68°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 72°

Wind: N 5-15

Friday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 74°

Wind: E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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