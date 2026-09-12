Milwaukee Weather: Summer to Fall this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Morning clouds give way to partly sunny conditions. Warm and humid today with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

A cold front passes late in the day, bringing much cooler, and more fall-like, conditions on Sunday!

Temperatures will only reach about 70°. Increasing clouds during the afternoon with a chance of showers.

Another round of storms possible Monday afternoon, then again Tuesday. Showers are likely then through Thursday with cooler conditions.

Today: Partly sunny. Warm and humid.

High: 84°

Wind: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Low: 58°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny, noticeably cooler and less humid.

High: 70°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Chance showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

AM Low: 52° High: 70°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

AM Low: 62° High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 60° High: 72°

Wind: NE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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