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Milwaukee Weather: Summer to Fall this weekend

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published September 12, 2026 6:01 AM CDT
Published September 12, 2026 6:01 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - Morning clouds give way to partly sunny conditions. Warm and humid today with temperatures reaching the low 80s.
A cold front passes late in the day, bringing much cooler, and more fall-like, conditions on Sunday!
Temperatures will only reach about 70°. Increasing clouds during the afternoon with a chance of showers.
Another round of storms possible Monday afternoon, then again Tuesday. Showers are likely then through Thursday with cooler conditions.

Today:    Partly sunny. Warm and humid.
High:     84°
Wind:     W 5-15

Tonight:  Partly cloudy
Low:      58°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny, noticeably cooler and less humid.
High:     70°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Monday:   Chance showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
AM Low:   52°                   High:  70°
Wind:     SE 10-20

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.
AM Low:   60°                   High:  78°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
AM Low:   62°                   High:  70°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low:   60°                   High:  72°
Wind:     NE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Livestream

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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