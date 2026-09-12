Milwaukee Weather: Summer to Fall this weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Morning clouds give way to partly sunny conditions. Warm and humid today with temperatures reaching the low 80s.
A cold front passes late in the day, bringing much cooler, and more fall-like, conditions on Sunday!
Temperatures will only reach about 70°. Increasing clouds during the afternoon with a chance of showers.
Another round of storms possible Monday afternoon, then again Tuesday. Showers are likely then through Thursday with cooler conditions.
Today: Partly sunny. Warm and humid.
High: 84°
Wind: W 5-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: 58°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny, noticeably cooler and less humid.
High: 70°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Chance showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.
AM Low: 52° High: 70°
Wind: SE 10-20
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: SW 10-20
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
AM Low: 62° High: 70°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 60° High: 72°
Wind: NE 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.