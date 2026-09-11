Milwaukee Weather: Dry Friday, storms return Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’ll finish the workweek warm and comfortable with plenty of dry weather before a weak cold front moves through Saturday. That front is looking increasingly moisture-starved, so while an isolated shower or rumble of thunder is possible, much of Saturday may stay dry. Sunday looks like the winner of the weekend with highs in the 70s, lower humidity and perhaps some upper 40s showing up by Monday morning. Things get more interesting Sunday night through early Tuesday as a stronger system brings showers, thunderstorms and at least some potential for heavy rain and a few stronger storms.

Today: 74 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 64°

Wind: SW 3-7

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers, mostly west of Milwaukee.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny, noticeably cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 58° High: 72°

Wind: N 5-10

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain possible.

AM Low: 58° High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tuesday: Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Wednesday: Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 72°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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