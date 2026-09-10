Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and seasonal
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be a couple of really nice September days, with warm temperatures, plenty of dry time and relatively low humidity. Patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours. Our next front arrives Saturday, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather does not look to be a concern with this round. Sunday offers a break before another system brings storms back Sunday night into Monday, and Monday could carry some risk for stronger or severe storms depending on how the setup evolves. Behind that front, Tuesday and Wednesday currently look quieter and drier.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 58°
Wind: SW 3-5
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78°
Wind: S 10-20
Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 62° High: 80°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late day.
AM Low: 58° High: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-15
Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid.
AM Low: 64° High: 74°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.