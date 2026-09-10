Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and seasonal

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be a couple of really nice September days, with warm temperatures, plenty of dry time and relatively low humidity. Patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours. Our next front arrives Saturday, bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather does not look to be a concern with this round. Sunday offers a break before another system brings storms back Sunday night into Monday, and Monday could carry some risk for stronger or severe storms depending on how the setup evolves. Behind that front, Tuesday and Wednesday currently look quieter and drier.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 58°

Wind: SW 3-5

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: S 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late day.

AM Low: 58° High: 74°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 64° High: 74°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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