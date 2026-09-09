Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain, Afternoon sun

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will linger through mid-morning Wednesday before skies begin clearing from north to south. High pressure then takes control, setting us up for a really nice stretch through Friday with warm temperatures and noticeably lower humidity. Thursday is the pick of the week with highs in the 70s, light winds and comfortable dew points. Humidity starts climbing again Friday into Saturday, with our next chance for storms arriving late Friday night into Saturday morning, although some of that activity could split around southern Wisconsin. Another more complex storm setup may develop Sunday into Monday, including at least some potential for stronger storms Sunday evening, but where that threat ultimately sets up remains uncertain.

Today: AM showers and a few storms the drying up and clearing. Becoming less humid.

High: 80°

Wind: SW-W 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 60°

Wind: NW 3-7

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76°

Wind: N 5-10

Friday: Sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-15

Saturday: Slight chance showers and storms early then drying up.

AM Low: 62° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 76°

Wind: NNE 5-15

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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