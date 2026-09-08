Milwaukee Weather: Storms return late Tuesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The forecast gets active again late Tuesday night as showers and thunderstorms return to southern Wisconsin, with locally heavy rain the main concern. An isolated stronger storm with gusty winds can't be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Most of the rain should be gone by later Wednesday morning, setting us up for a dry Wednesday afternoon and a pleasant stretch into Friday. Another cold front brings thunderstorms Friday night, with heavy rain again a concern. After a mainly dry Saturday, storm chances build again Sunday into Monday as the next system approaches.

Today: 78 LAKE. Mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers and storms.

High: 82°

Wind: SSE 5-15

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely.

Low: 70°

Wind: SW 3-7

Wednesday: Morning showers and storms. Afternoon partly sunny.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: SSE 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance showers and storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance evening showers and storms.

AM Low: 60° High: 76°

Wind: E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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