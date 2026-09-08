Milwaukee Weather: Storms return late Tuesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - The forecast gets active again late Tuesday night as showers and thunderstorms return to southern Wisconsin, with locally heavy rain the main concern. An isolated stronger storm with gusty winds can't be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Most of the rain should be gone by later Wednesday morning, setting us up for a dry Wednesday afternoon and a pleasant stretch into Friday. Another cold front brings thunderstorms Friday night, with heavy rain again a concern. After a mainly dry Saturday, storm chances build again Sunday into Monday as the next system approaches.
Today: 78 LAKE. Mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers and storms.
High: 82°
Wind: SSE 5-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 70°
Wind: SW 3-7
Wednesday: Morning showers and storms. Afternoon partly sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 76°
Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: SSE 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance showers and storms.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: W 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance evening showers and storms.
AM Low: 60° High: 76°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.