Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Labor Day, storms Tuesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We get one more relatively quiet day Monday before the weather turns more active Tuesday. Warmer and more humid air will surge back into southern Wisconsin, bringing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, with heavy rain and localized flooding the main concerns. A few storms could also produce damaging winds, while gusty conditions along Lake Michigan may create dangerous swimming conditions in Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties. A cold front sweeps through Wednesday, opening the door to a much cooler and more comfortable stretch Wednesday night through Thursday. The break doesn't last long, thunderstorm chances return Friday through the weekend.

Today: 76 Lake. A few early clouds then mostly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.

Low: 64°

Wind: SSE 3-7

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with rain and thunderstorms arriving in the evening.

High: 82°

Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms then clearing.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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