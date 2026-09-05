Milwaukee Weather: Quiet and Mild on Labor Day

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs

Mostly clear tonight with dew points falling into the 50s. Temperatures will drop through the 60s tonight and settle in the upper 50s to around 60 by sunrise.

Partly sunny and beautiful on Labor Day. Highs in the upper 70s inland, mid-70s near the lake.

T-Storm chances return on Tuesday with a high around 80 and a dew point in the mid-60s. At this time, severe weather is not expected.

A few morning t-storms on Wednesday, otherwise quiet for the rest of the week. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s on Wednesday and 70s on Thursday and Friday. Lower humidity levels later in the week as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 60°

Dew point: 59°

Wind: E 5

Monday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 79° Inland, 76° Lake

Dew point: 59°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid. Chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Dew point: 65°

Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday: A few AM t-storms otherwise clearing skies. Warm and humid.

AM Low: 70° High: 83°

Dew point: 68°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 58° High: 75°

Dew point: 54°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 78°

Dew point: 57°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 65° High: 80°

Dew point: 62°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

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