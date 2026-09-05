Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then afternoon sunshine
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Dense morning fog, then becoming partly sunny later this afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the 70s lakeside to around 80 inland.
Still humid today, but dewpoints finally drop Sunday. Expect sunshine and a range of 70s.
Dry and comfortable on Labor Day, then heat and humidity return for a few days.
Thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Today: 77 Lake. Dense morning fog then becoming partly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 64°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: 75 Lake. Mostly sunny and comfortable.
High: 78°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: 77 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance storms overnight.
AM Low: 66° High: 84°
Wind: S 10-20
Wednesday: Morning storms then partly sunny.
AM Low: 70° High: 85°
Wind: W 10-20
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 76°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
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