Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then afternoon sunshine

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Dense morning fog, then becoming partly sunny later this afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the 70s lakeside to around 80 inland.

Still humid today, but dewpoints finally drop Sunday. Expect sunshine and a range of 70s.

Dry and comfortable on Labor Day, then heat and humidity return for a few days.

Thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Today: 77 Lake. Dense morning fog then becoming partly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: 75 Lake. Mostly sunny and comfortable.

High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 77 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance storms overnight.

AM Low: 66° High: 84°

Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday: Morning storms then partly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 85°

Wind: W 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media