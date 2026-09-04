Milwaukee Weather: Scattered storms and humid Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Scattered storms Friday morning. Heavy rain, possible flooding, gusty winds, and small hail are the main threats.

A stationary front lingers in southern Wisconsin on Friday. High temperatures in the mid-80s with humid conditions.

The front moves south on Saturday, cooling us down and lowering dew points into the 60s. Only a slight chance of a storm on Saturday.

Trending drier on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is around. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cooler near the lake and less humid for the holiday weekend.

Today: Warm and humid. Scattered storms.

High: 86°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Tonight: Chance for t-storms. Fog near the lake.

Low: 70°

Wind: S 5

Saturday: 77 Lake. Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: 75 Lake. Partly sunny and less humid.

AM Low: 67° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny and less humid.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 81°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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