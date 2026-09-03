Milwaukee Weather: Foggy morning, hot and humid with storms today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Areas of patchy to dense fog Thursday morning. Warm and very humid.

Showers and storms likely on Thursday, especially the evening. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and a heat index in the 90s.

With a frontal boundary sitting across southern Wisconsin through the weekend, daily chances of rain and storms are possible.

Staying muggy through the weekend, but with a shift in the jet stream, we should break the humidity next week.

Today: Warm and humid. Storms likely afternoon and evening.

High: 88°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Tonight: Chance for strong to severe storms.

Low: 70°

Wind: SE 5

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for morning rain/storms.

High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 70° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 68° High: 79°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 66° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 81°

Wind: SE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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