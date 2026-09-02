Milwaukee Weather: Hot, humid and still stormy

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Hot, humid and occasionally stormy weather remains the theme Wednesday and through the rest of the workweek. Thursday night into Friday morning may be the period to watch most closely, as a disturbance could bring a better-organized round of thunderstorms if the ingredients line up. Between the storms, expect plenty of dry time along with muggy conditions and heat indices potentially pushing into the upper 90s. The pattern may finally start losing some of its grip late this weekend into early next week, opening the door to at least a modest cooling trend.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very humid.

High: 88°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 72°

Wind: VAR LT

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very humid.

High: 86°

Wind: W 5-15

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 84°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 82°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 66° High: 82°

Wind: ESE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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