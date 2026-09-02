Milwaukee Weather: Hot, humid and still stormy
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Hot, humid and occasionally stormy weather remains the theme Wednesday and through the rest of the workweek. Thursday night into Friday morning may be the period to watch most closely, as a disturbance could bring a better-organized round of thunderstorms if the ingredients line up. Between the storms, expect plenty of dry time along with muggy conditions and heat indices potentially pushing into the upper 90s. The pattern may finally start losing some of its grip late this weekend into early next week, opening the door to at least a modest cooling trend.
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very humid.
High: 88°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 72°
Wind: VAR LT
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very humid.
High: 86°
Wind: W 5-15
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 72° High: 84°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 70° High: 82°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 68° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 66° High: 82°
Wind: ESE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.