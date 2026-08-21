Milwaukee Weather: Chance of strong storms Friday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly cloudy morning with a chance for rain/storms mid-late morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Watching for the potential of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds, hail, and a low risk of tornadoes are possible.
Most of Saturday will remain dry with a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Mostly sunny and dry on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.
Today: Morning rain/storms (non-severe). Afternoon/evening rain/storms (could be strong to severe)
High: 79°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Chance rain/storm, then partly cloudy.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm possible.
High: 79°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 75°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms at night.
AM Low: 61° High: 81°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny with a chance of storms.
AM Low: 65° High: 83°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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