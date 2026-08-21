Milwaukee Weather: Chance of strong storms Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly cloudy morning with a chance for rain/storms mid-late morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Watching for the potential of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds, hail, and a low risk of tornadoes are possible.

Most of Saturday will remain dry with a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly sunny and dry on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Today: Morning rain/storms (non-severe). Afternoon/evening rain/storms (could be strong to severe)

High: 79°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Chance rain/storm, then partly cloudy.

Low: 62°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm possible.

High: 79°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 75°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 76°

Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms at night.

AM Low: 61° High: 81°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny with a chance of storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 83°

Wind: SW 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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