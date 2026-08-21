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Milwaukee Weather: Chance of strong storms Friday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published August 21, 2026 4:02 AM CDT
Published August 21, 2026 4:02 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly cloudy morning with a chance for rain/storms mid-late morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Watching for the potential of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds, hail, and a low risk of tornadoes are possible.
Most of Saturday will remain dry with a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Mostly sunny and dry on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Today:    Morning rain/storms (non-severe). Afternoon/evening rain/storms (could be strong to severe)
High:     79°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Tonight:  Chance rain/storm, then partly cloudy.
Low:      62°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon storm possible.
High:     79°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   60°                   High:  75°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   58°                   High:  76°
Wind:     E 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny with a chance of storms at night.
AM Low:   61°                   High:  81°
Wind:     S 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny with a chance of storms.
AM Low:   65°                   High:  83°
Wind:     SW 5-15
 

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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