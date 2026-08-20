Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Thursday, storms back Friday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Thursday gives us one more quiet and pleasant day, although some patchy fog could develop early. Showers and a few thunderstorms return Friday as a weak low and cold front cross the region. Severe weather is not a major concern Friday, with weak wind shear expected to keep any storms on the tamer side. The weekend looks mainly dry, and high pressure should keep the pleasant weather going through Monday. Our next system arrives late Monday night into Tuesday, and that one deserves a little more attention because stronger wind shear could create at least some potential for stronger storms.
Today: 74 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 3-7
Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 76°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.