Milwaukee Weather: AM fog then partly sunny

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Watch for areas of fog early Wednesday, including a few locally dense pockets, before drier air finally works into southern Wisconsin. Wednesday should turn into a pretty comfortable August day with partly cloudy skies, lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s. Thursday looks pleasant as well, but our next weather maker arrives Thursday night with showers and a few thunderstorms possible into Friday. A cold front eventually sweeps the rain chances away, although a slower arrival could keep a few showers around into Saturday. Sunday and Monday are looking dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Today: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 60°

Wind: NW 3-5

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: N 5-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: S 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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