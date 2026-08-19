Milwaukee Weather: AM fog then partly sunny
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Watch for areas of fog early Wednesday, including a few locally dense pockets, before drier air finally works into southern Wisconsin. Wednesday should turn into a pretty comfortable August day with partly cloudy skies, lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s. Thursday looks pleasant as well, but our next weather maker arrives Thursday night with showers and a few thunderstorms possible into Friday. A cold front eventually sweeps the rain chances away, although a slower arrival could keep a few showers around into Saturday. Sunday and Monday are looking dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Today: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.
High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 60°
Wind: NW 3-5
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: N 5-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.