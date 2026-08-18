Milwaukee Weather: PM thunderstorms, severe potential

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Tuesday is the weather speed bump in an otherwise pretty nice stretch of August weather, with scattered showers and strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Areal coverage remains uncertain, but the best opportunity for widespread storms looks to be from mid-afternoon into early evening. A few storms could produce gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours. The front clears Wednesday morning, setting us up for a very pleasant Wednesday and Thursday with sun, lower humidity and comfy temperatures. Another system arrives Friday with showers and storms, possibly lingering into Saturday. The good news for weekend plans is that high pressure should take over afterward, leaving much of Saturday night and Sunday quiet and comfortable.

Today: Early morning sun then more clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing.

Low: 62°

Wind: NW 3-5

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80° / 76 Lake.

Wind: NE-E 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 84°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late day and overnight.

AM Low: 63° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-10



6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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