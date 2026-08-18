Milwaukee Weather: PM thunderstorms, severe potential
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Tuesday is the weather speed bump in an otherwise pretty nice stretch of August weather, with scattered showers and strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Areal coverage remains uncertain, but the best opportunity for widespread storms looks to be from mid-afternoon into early evening. A few storms could produce gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours. The front clears Wednesday morning, setting us up for a very pleasant Wednesday and Thursday with sun, lower humidity and comfy temperatures. Another system arrives Friday with showers and storms, possibly lingering into Saturday. The good news for weekend plans is that high pressure should take over afterward, leaving much of Saturday night and Sunday quiet and comfortable.
Today: Early morning sun then more clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Clearing.
Low: 62°
Wind: NW 3-5
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 80° / 76 Lake.
Wind: NE-E 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10
Friday: Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late day and overnight.
AM Low: 63° High: 84°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.