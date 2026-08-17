Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and less humid Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny Monday and less humid. Highs will be near 80F with a NE wind keeping it comfortable.

Ahead of another cold front, muggy air returns on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Chance for storms late Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. A few strong storms possible.

Tracking near normal temperatures later this week with lower dew points to follow.

Another frontal system will bring the chance of rain and storms late Friday into Saturday.

Today: Partly sunny and less humid.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 65°

Wind: N 5-10

Tuesday: Breezy, warm and humid. Chance for late afternoon and early evening storms.

High: 83°

Wind: SW 10-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny, less humid.

AM Low: 60° High: 79°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny, less humid. Slight chance for evening storms.

AM Low: 62° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Chance for storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 80°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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