Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and less humid Monday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly sunny Monday and less humid. Highs will be near 80F with a NE wind keeping it comfortable.
Ahead of another cold front, muggy air returns on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Chance for storms late Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. A few strong storms possible.
Tracking near normal temperatures later this week with lower dew points to follow.
Another frontal system will bring the chance of rain and storms late Friday into Saturday.
Today: Partly sunny and less humid.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 65°
Wind: N 5-10
Tuesday: Breezy, warm and humid. Chance for late afternoon and early evening storms.
High: 83°
Wind: SW 10-25
Wednesday:Partly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny, less humid.
AM Low: 60° High: 79°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny, less humid. Slight chance for evening storms.
AM Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Chance for storms.
AM Low: 65° High: 80°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
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