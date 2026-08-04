Milwaukee Weather: Warm and muggy with chances of storms later today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Slow increasing clouds on Tuesday. High temperatures reaching the middle 80s and humid this afternoon.

Chance for rain and storms late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Rain continues into early Wednesday morning.

Humid conditions carry into the rest of the week and the weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny Thursday through the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower/storm Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Increasing clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM t-storms.

High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Rain and storms.

Low: 66°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance for t-storms.

High: 76°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 60° High: 80°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and humid.

AM Low: 63° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid. Slight chance for a shower or storm.

AM Low: 67° High: 84°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. Slight chance for a shower or storm.

AM Low: 67° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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