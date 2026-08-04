Milwaukee Weather: Warm and muggy with chances of storms later today
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Slow increasing clouds on Tuesday. High temperatures reaching the middle 80s and humid this afternoon.
Chance for rain and storms late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. Rain continues into early Wednesday morning.
Humid conditions carry into the rest of the week and the weekend.
Partly to mostly sunny Thursday through the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower/storm Saturday and Sunday.
Today: Increasing clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM t-storms.
High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Rain and storms.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance for t-storms.
High: 76°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 60° High: 80°
Wind: S 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny and humid.
AM Low: 63° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and humid. Slight chance for a shower or storm.
AM Low: 67° High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. Slight chance for a shower or storm.
AM Low: 67° High: 85°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
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