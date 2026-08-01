Milwaukee Weather: Rainy, gloomy, and breezy Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Widespread rain continues for the first half of Saturday and will gradually decrease later in the afternoon/early evening.

A few embedded storms are possible, but non-severe. Additional 0.5 to 1" of rain is possible in areas. Watch out for low-lying water.

Highs temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70F on Saturday. Warming up on Sunday in the upper 70s with lower 70s near the lake. Breezy both days with gust 20-30mph.

A beach hazard statement goes through Monday: dangerous swim conditions in Lake Michigan over the weekend due to high waves and strong currents.

Clouds decrease by Sunday afternoon with a dry weather period into early next week. Rain/storms back in the forecast Wednesday/Thursday.

Today: 68 LAKE. Rain showers through midday.

High: 70°

Wind: NE 10-25

Tonight: Rain showers.

Low: 63°

Wind: NE 15-25

Sunday: 73 LAKE. Decreasing clouds.

High: 77°

Wind: NE 10-25

Monday: 76 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 79°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 82°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 78°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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