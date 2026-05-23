Milwaukee Weather: Warming up, thunderstorms possible overnight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is finally starting to turn the corner toward a much warmer pattern heading into Memorial Day weekend. After another cool day Saturday near Lake Michigan, but inland areas should climb back to near 70 with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms developing later this evening and overnight. The rain still looks fairly hit-or-miss, but increasing humidity and a passing disturbance could bring a few heavier downpours overnight. Sunday shapes up much nicer with morning clouds and fog gradually giving way to sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 70s inland. Memorial Day and much of next week are trending warmer and more summer-like.
Today: 64 Lake. AM clouds make way for PM sunny breaks. Showers possible late day.
High: 70°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 48°
Wind: SE 3-5
Sunday: Early morning showers and fog then partly sunny.
High: 78°
Wind: VAR 3-7
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 53° High: 84°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 57° High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.