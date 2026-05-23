Milwaukee Weather: Warming up, thunderstorms possible overnight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin is finally starting to turn the corner toward a much warmer pattern heading into Memorial Day weekend. After another cool day Saturday near Lake Michigan, but inland areas should climb back to near 70 with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms developing later this evening and overnight. The rain still looks fairly hit-or-miss, but increasing humidity and a passing disturbance could bring a few heavier downpours overnight. Sunday shapes up much nicer with morning clouds and fog gradually giving way to sunshine and temperatures pushing into the upper 70s inland. Memorial Day and much of next week are trending warmer and more summer-like.

Today: 64 Lake. AM clouds make way for PM sunny breaks. Showers possible late day.

High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 48°

Wind: SE 3-5

Sunday: Early morning showers and fog then partly sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: VAR 3-7

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 53° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 57° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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