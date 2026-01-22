Milwaukee Weather: Some PM snow then extreme cold

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Extreme Cold Warning in effect from January 23, 12:00 AM until January 23, 01:00 PM

Extreme Cold Watch in effect from January 23, 01:00 PM until January 24, 12:00 PM

Dangerous Arctic cold dominates the forecast starting later Thursday through the end of the week, with wind chills plunging to near 40 below zero at times.

Brief snow showers and blowing snow may cause sudden travel issues at times, but snowfall amounts remain generally light.

Friday into early Saturday stays brutally cold, though winds gradually ease a bit. The cold slowly relaxes over the weekend and by early next week, temperatures trend upward slightly.

We return to the teens and low 20s with mostly dry conditions by midweek.

Today: Early sun the more clouds and a chance of light snow. Windy.

High: 18°

Wind: W 15-25

Tonight: Windy and bitterly cold. Extreme Cold Warning begins at midnight.

Low: -14°

Wind: NW 10-25

Friday: Windy and extremely cold. Extreme Cold Warning in place. Wind Chill: -25 to -45.

High: -6°

Wind: NW 15-25

Saturday: Chance of light snow at times. Very cold. Not as windy.

AM Low: -12° High: 4°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Chance of light snow at times.

AM Low: 2° High: 14°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: -1° High: 12°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 4° High: 22°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media