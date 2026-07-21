The Brief Milwaukee is experiencing its second-driest July on record. Drought conditions continue to worsen due to lack of rain There is no rain expected for the remainder of the week.



Southeast Wisconsin is becoming increasingly dry as a prolonged stretch of limited rainfall continues across the region.

Why is it so dry?

Local perspective:

In Milwaukee, July is on pace to become the second-driest July on record, highlighting just how significant this month’s rainfall deficit has become.

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The lack of consistent soaking rain has allowed drought conditions to expand across southeast Wisconsin. Dry soils are stressing lawns, gardens and crops, while streams and ponds have begun to show the effects of the ongoing moisture shortage. The dry vegetation has also increased the risk for grass and brush fires, especially on breezy days.

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Big picture view:

July is typically one of Milwaukee’s wetter months, averaging more than 3.5 inches of precipitation. This year, however, only a small fraction of that rainfall has fallen, leaving the region well below normal and deepening the precipitation deficit.

While a passing thunderstorm may offer brief relief to some neighborhoods, it will take multiple widespread soaking rains to significantly improve drought conditions. Until that wetter pattern develops, southeast Wisconsin is likely to remain unusually dry as July comes to a close.

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