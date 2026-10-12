Milwaukee shatters record high on Monday, Oct. 12
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shattered a record high temperature Monday as sunshine and southerly winds helped push warming into southeast Wisconsin.
Record high
What to expect:
Starting off the week, temperatures are abnormally warm – 15–20 degrees warmer than average. The temperature soared to 87° in Milwaukee on Monday, breaking the previous record of 83 degrees set on Oct. 12, 1995. Milwaukee also came within two degrees of the all-time October record high of 89 set on October 6, 1963. It was also only the fourth time in Milwaukee recorded history (going back to 1871) that Milwaukee has been at 87° or higher this late in the year.
Warmer October?
The backstory:
Over the past three years, Milwaukee has experienced a high number of 80 degree or warmer days in October, averaging at least four days per month. However, based on the climate period from 1991 to 2020, Milwaukee only experiences an average of one day in October.
The typical last 80 degree day of the year occurs on Sept. 29, but Milwaukee has experienced it as early as Aug. 31 and as late as Oct. 31.
Will warm weather stick around?
What's next:
This won't last for long as cooler air will be back by the end of the week into the weekend. Near the end of October, another ride-like pattern looks to set up and could bring the Midwest well above average temperatures again. But it isn't looking to just impact us locally; the entire country could be slightly warmer.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service, the Climate Prediction Center, and the FOX6 Weather Experts.