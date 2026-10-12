Milwaukee shatters record high on Monday, Oct. 12

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The Brief Milwaukee broke the daily record for Oct. 12th, hitting 87° On average, October has at least one 80 degree day. More warm temperatures are expected across the United States.



Milwaukee shattered a record high temperature Monday as sunshine and southerly winds helped push warming into southeast Wisconsin.

Record high

What to expect:

Starting off the week, temperatures are abnormally warm – 15–20 degrees warmer than average. The temperature soared to 87° in Milwaukee on Monday, breaking the previous record of 83 degrees set on Oct. 12, 1995. Milwaukee also came within two degrees of the all-time October record high of 89 set on October 6, 1963. It was also only the fourth time in Milwaukee recorded history (going back to 1871) that Milwaukee has been at 87° or higher this late in the year.

Warmer October?

The backstory:

Over the past three years, Milwaukee has experienced a high number of 80 degree or warmer days in October, averaging at least four days per month. However, based on the climate period from 1991 to 2020, Milwaukee only experiences an average of one day in October.

The typical last 80 degree day of the year occurs on Sept. 29, but Milwaukee has experienced it as early as Aug. 31 and as late as Oct. 31.

Will warm weather stick around?

What's next:

This won't last for long as cooler air will be back by the end of the week into the weekend. Near the end of October, another ride-like pattern looks to set up and could bring the Midwest well above average temperatures again. But it isn't looking to just impact us locally; the entire country could be slightly warmer.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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