It rained mud in Minnesota. Here's why.

Many Minnesotans who park outside woke up to dirty cars Monday morning.

Dust from ongoing droughts southwest of Minnesota got picked up from strong southwest winds ahead of an advancing cold front, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's NOAA Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies says.

GOES satellite shows where the dust came from that's now caked on people's vehicles.

This dust became mud as it mixed with the little bit of rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.

It was quite a surprise for motorists to start the work week. Some on social media also reported the mud on the windows of their house.