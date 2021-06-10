Moderate to severe drought in SE Wisconsin, showers possible Thursday

Almost all of southeast Wisconsin is in a moderate to severe drought and recently isolated showers haven't made much of a dent in the overall picture.



Moving forward, isolated showers and storms are just about all we're going to get. Starting Thursday afternoon, June 10 a lake breeze will help kick up some isolated showers with inland counties favored to at least see some rain on their horizon.

SkyVision Plus for Thursday, June 10

If you don't get rain Thursday afternoon, the next best shot will be Saturday, June 12. A morning round of showers will be possible but mostly favored to our north. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as a weak boundary passes over.

SkyVision Plus for Saturday morning, June 12

Later Saturday afternoon, June 12 enough instability should allow for more isolated showers and storms to boil up and give some lucky communities beneficial rainfall.

Once that's done it does finally look like seasonable air makes a triumphant return heading into mid-next week.

Advertisement