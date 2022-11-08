Coldest air of season moves in this weekend

Colder-than-average air shifts in for the weekend and sticks around through mid-November.



Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, the average high is in the mid to upper 40s and with this kind of temperature trend, we'll be lucky to have highs even in the 40s. Most of Wisconsin will see temperatures easily 10 °F below average during that stretch.

Colder than average air is very likely for mid-November

Colder air starts earlier than the 15th though. As soon as Friday afternoon, Nov. 11 we'll have colder air rushing into the state. A widespread wintry system will bring snow for Minnesota and northern Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin cold air.

What follows will be cold air rushing into dropping highs into the 30s by Saturday, Nov. 12.