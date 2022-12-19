Bundle up! NASA finds the coldest spot on Earth

article

What’s the coldest place on Earth? We’ll give you a hint: No one lives there.

NASA says if you’re looking for the perfect winter getaway, a high ridge on the East Antarctic Plateau might be your answer.

With the help of NASA Earth satellites, the agency pinpointed that location at the coldest place found on Earth.

How cold? Temperatures can drop to 135 degrees F below zero on a clear winter night, NASA says.

But you don’t have to travel to the ends of the Earth for bitterly cold temperatures for the holidays.

A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season.

Forecast details for this winter storm are now coming into focus. A far-reaching, highly-impactful storm system will affect millions of people starting Wednesday, with peak impacts expected from Thursday through early Saturday (Christmas Eve).

In fact, blizzard conditions are expected in parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday and Friday, which will lead to devastating impacts on holiday travel, including the potential for prolonged flight delays or numerous cancellations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

