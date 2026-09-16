Wisconsin man knows every NFL score from 2014 to the present
MILWAUKEE - The world is full of folks who have hidden talents, including Fox Point's Michael Wirth. He can recall every NFL score from 2014 to the present. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren put him to the test – something you have to watch to believe.
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Wirth is going into his senior year of college at St. Norbert, majoring in communications with a minor in sports management. He wants to keep adding to his score recall and see where his talent might take him.
The Source: FOX6 News interviewed Wirth and referenced the website Pro Football Reference.