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Wisconsin man knows every NFL score from 2014 to the present

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Beyond the Game
Published September 16, 2026 9:40 PM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 9:40 PM CDT
Man knows every NFL score, 2014 to present
Man knows every NFL score, 2014 to present

Man knows every NFL score, 2014 to present

The world is full of folks who have hidden talents, including a Wisconsin man who can recall every NFL score from 2014 to the present.

The Brief

    • A Wisconsin man has a unique, hidden talent when it comes to football.
    • Michael Wirth can recall every NFL score from 2014 to the present.
    • Once he graduates from college, he wants to see where his talent might take him.

MILWAUKEE - The world is full of folks who have hidden talents, including Fox Point's Michael Wirth. He can recall every NFL score from 2014 to the present. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren put him to the test – something you have to watch to believe. 

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Wirth is going into his senior year of college at St. Norbert, majoring in communications with a minor in sports management. He wants to keep adding to his score recall and see where his talent might take him. 

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed Wirth and referenced the website Pro Football Reference.

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