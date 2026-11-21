High School Blitz: Wisconsin football championships 2026
MADISON, Wis. - Sussex Hamilton had a record-setting win, and Pewaukee and Lomira took home titles, as the 2026 Wisconsin high school football season came to an end.
Wisconsin high school football scores
By the numbers:
Champions were crowned in Divisions 1-3 on Friday, Nov. 19.
- Division 1: Sussex Hamilton 59, West De Pere 28
- Division 2: Notre Dame 27, Monona Grove 20
- Division 3: Pewaukee 24, Port Washington 7
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The Divisions 4-7 championship games were played Thursday, Nov. 20.
- Division 4: Freedom 35, Lake Mills 31
- Division 5: Darlington 41, New Glarus 6
- Division 6: Lomira 34, Mondovi 14
- Division 7: Iowa-Grant 28, River Ridge 21
Big picture view:
Sussex Hamilton's championship was the first in program history, and their 59 points in the win set a new Division 1 title game record. Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann set a new record for most passing yards in a Division 1 title game, too.
Pewaukee had six interceptions in its win, a record for a Division 3 championship game. It's the second title in program history – and they got a shout-out from J.J. Watt.
Lomira's win brought the program its second state championship.
All three teams finished the year undefeated at 14-0.
High School Blitz
Dig deeper:
The FOX6 Sports team's High School Blitz features games from across southeast Wisconsin from August through November each year. You can watch highlights from throughout the season on FOX6's website and YouTube channel.
The Source: FOX6 News was in Madison for the championship games featured in this edition of the High School Blitz and referenced additional information from the WIAA.