The Brief Wisconsin high school football champions were crowned in Madison this week. Sussex Hamilton won its first title, and Pewaukee and Lomira won their second. The championship games mark the end to this season's High School Blitz.



Sussex Hamilton had a record-setting win, and Pewaukee and Lomira took home titles, as the 2026 Wisconsin high school football season came to an end.

Wisconsin high school football scores

By the numbers:

Champions were crowned in Divisions 1-3 on Friday, Nov. 19.

Division 1: Sussex Hamilton 59, West De Pere 28

Division 2: Notre Dame 27, Monona Grove 20

Division 3: Pewaukee 24, Port Washington 7

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The Divisions 4-7 championship games were played Thursday, Nov. 20.

Division 4: Freedom 35, Lake Mills 31

Division 5: Darlington 41, New Glarus 6

Division 6: Lomira 34, Mondovi 14

Division 7: Iowa-Grant 28, River Ridge 21

Big picture view:

Sussex Hamilton's championship was the first in program history, and their 59 points in the win set a new Division 1 title game record. Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann set a new record for most passing yards in a Division 1 title game, too.

Pewaukee had six interceptions in its win, a record for a Division 3 championship game. It's the second title in program history – and they got a shout-out from J.J. Watt.

Lomira's win brought the program its second state championship.

All three teams finished the year undefeated at 14-0.

High School Blitz

Dig deeper:

The FOX6 Sports team's High School Blitz features games from across southeast Wisconsin from August through November each year. You can watch highlights from throughout the season on FOX6's website and YouTube channel.